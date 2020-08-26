Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rumors: Dwayne Johnson says couple will have a baby soon

After Justin Bieber’s post on social media, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson predicted that Bieber and Baldwin are planning to start their family soon.

Recently, the Yummy singer shared a picture of his niece Iris on Instagram. In the photo, Bieber is topless wearing a blue cap and face mask holding his niece. The caption read:

My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!

Johnson even commented on Bieber’s picture and said,

This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.

Dwayne Johnson says he "fully" expects Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to start a family next year. https://t.co/ZfiwjoRBZh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 24, 2020

Baldwin also shared a picture cuddling Iris on Instagram. Baldwin loves kids and she admitted this in an interview in 2018. In the interview, she had said,

I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.

Couple of sources reported that the two have been talking about a baby for a while now. It is likely that the couple may have kids of their own very soon. Both of them are family oriented and would love to start the next chapter of their lives soon.

Earlier this month, Baldwin reported that they are not pregnant yet. During Justin Bieber: Seasons promotion, Baldwin said,