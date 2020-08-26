Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s Divorce Rumors: Hartley cheated on wife?

A source reports that This Is Us star Justin Hartley cheated on his wife last year. Let us look into the story and out the truth.

Did Hartley actually cheat on his wife?

The source claims that Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s divorce is getting messier. In November 2017, Hartley filed for divorce after two years of marriage. As per the tabloids, their marriage fell apart due to cheating.

Allegedly, Hartley cheated on his wife with his The Young and Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. Stause even liked a tweet suggesting this. A fan said,

Justin filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new girlfriend, Sofia was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on Chrishell and took the coward’s way out.

Maybe Stause got her suspicions right. She is still trying to figure out what went wrong.

What is the truth about their relationship?

A more reliable source said that there was no truth in the cheating rumors. The couple have been facing a lot of troubles before Hartley filed for divorce. The two have been fighting a lot, but still there was hope for them. They have managed to push their problems aside every time and resolve their issues.

Hartley’s Ex-Wife

Lindsay Korman also defended ex-husband Hartley from the false accusations. She even posted on her Instagram and appreciated him. According to Korman, Hartley is a ‘solid man’ and a ‘dear friend’ who loves their daughter Isabella very much.

Chrishell Stause ‘Never Talked Bad’ About Estranged Husband Justin Hartley, Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Says https://t.co/tmvklnUSdE — Lindsay (@Dancerchic122) August 25, 2020

Tabloids have also made such accusations earlier. Earlier, Hartley was accused of feuding with co-star Sterling K. Brown. But the rumors turned out to be false.