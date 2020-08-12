Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas Dating Rumors: Couple sparks Romance and Relationship Rumors

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ recent post on social media sparked rumors that they were together. Following that, Chrishell Stause mentioned about her split from Justin on her show.

On August 9, Sofia uploaded a story on her official Instagram handle showcasing a picture holding a cigar with two glasses of chilled beverage, leaning on a marble counter top.

She wrote in the caption,

Easy like Sunday morning.

Just after sometime, Hartley also posted a picture of himself sitting by the side of pool, holding his dog. Many believed that there is some connection between the two posts as it both came with homogeneous captions.

Justin wrote in his caption story,

Paisley like Sunday morning.

The source also claimed that they both were spotted kissing at the end of May in Los Angeles, outside a doctor’s office.

In the month of June, an insider authenticated the audience that they had been dating for a couple of weeks. They were also spending time at each other houses. Hartley and Justin both posted their stories, just three days after the premiere of Stause “Selling Sunset” Season 3.

Justin Hartley's ex Chrishell Stause claims he informed her of their divorce via texthttps://t.co/CkywpAAlPq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 5, 2020

A source also claimed that Justin was frustrated with Chrishell about speaking publicly about their relationship.

The source said,

Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said.

Sofia Pernas Goes Public with Justin Hartley as They Enjoy 'Easy' Sunday Together​ https://t.co/aKD06ahA0m — People (@people) August 10, 2020

Justin is irritated with Chrishell as she did not like her gesture of speaking publicly about their relationship and what happened between them.

His close friends are also aware about the things that happened in their relationship.