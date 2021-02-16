Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi may have ended their romance. They haven’t been seen together in public since December. And this is prompting gossip columns to allege the couple may have gone their separate ways.
The pair sparked romance rumors when they were seen five months ago eating together. The couple then made their Instagram debut when the model shared photos of the two as Elvis & Priscila Presley.
Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Broke Up?
Apparently, Gerber and Elordi just grew apart. One of them is said to have grown more distant than the other. Rumour has it that Jacob initiated the split. Word is that things were moving way too fast for the young actor. So despite being in love, he chose to focus on his career.
The model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, fell equally hard and fast for the actor. Gerber invited Elordi to join her and her parents on a trip to Cabo weeks after the pair were first spotted together.
What Could Be True is..
Jacob and Kaia may have broken up. It is true that they haven’t been seen out together recently. While this is a bit concerning, it’s not enough to assume the two aren’t dating anymore. Yes, Elordi has a very busy career. The Australian actor is returning for the second season of the HBO drama, Euphoria, and just wrapped filming the Netflix-movie, The Kissing Booth 3. Gerber also has an equally demanding career.
More Lies Regarding The Pair
Months ago, rumour mongers claimed Elordi had dumped Zendaya for Gerber. Tabloids haven’t been authentic about Zendaya even dating Jacob in the first place. Additionally, back when Gerber was dating SNL star Pete Davidson, there were stories that friends of the model had urged her to slow the relationship down. But everything is just an assumption in the gossip world.