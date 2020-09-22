Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber Rumors: Supermodel Can’t Move On From Ex-Girlfriend?

Kaia Gerber is reportedly having a hard time moving on from Cara Delevingne. The supermodel hasn’t been able to get over the Paper Towns star, after their break up.

Kaia Gerber has a heartbreak as Cara Delevingne moves on

Allegedly, Delevingne has ended her fling with supermodel Kaia Gerber and is now dating singer Halsey. The models began a romance after Delevingne ended her relationship with Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson. Gerber is said to be devastated about their split since she was already recovering from her previous rocky relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Cara has totally enchanted Gerber

The model cum actress has supposedly charmed Gerber so much that she still hopes they can keep it going somehow, even if it’s not exclusive anymore.

The actual truth about Kaia And Cara: Gerber is reportedly dating The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi. The couple were holding hands in New York City. Kaia and Jacob were even spotted vacationing together with the model’s family in Los Cabos, Mexico recently.