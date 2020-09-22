Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber Rumors: Supermodel Can’t Move On From Ex-Girlfriend?

Kaia Gerber is reportedly having a hard time moving on from Cara Delevingne. The supermodel hasn’t been able to get over the Paper Towns star, after their break up.
Kaia Gerber has a heartbreak as Cara Delevingne moves on
Allegedly, Delevingne has ended her fling with supermodel Kaia Gerber and is now dating singer Halsey. The models began a romance after Delevingne ended her relationship with Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson. Gerber is said to be devastated about their split since she was already recovering from her previous rocky relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.
Cara has totally enchanted Gerber
The model cum actress has supposedly charmed Gerber so much that she still hopes they can keep it going somehow, even if it’s not exclusive anymore.
“crying in the mirror” out now @rainsford. don’t be fooled by the river of tears, we had so much fun filming this video. directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin who took the constant crying like a champ. & special shoutout to @margaretqualley on production/catering/emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! I feel so lucky to be able to create with my friends! link in my bio for the full video and temper tantrum ❤️
The actual truth about Kaia And Cara:
Gerber is reportedly dating The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi. The couple were holding hands in New York City. Kaia and Jacob were even spotted vacationing together with the model’s family in Los Cabos, Mexico recently.
If Gerber is with Elordi, doesn’t that mean she has moved on? And if Gerber is dating someone else, why would she still be hoping things work out between her and Delevingne? Gerber and Delevingne were never in a relationship to begin with.
More Rumours About Kaia Gerber
Two years ago, there were allegations that Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, was trying to steal the spotlight from her daughter. When Crawford has her own fame since years, why would she require her daughter’s spotlight?
Also last August, the news was making rounds that Crawford was refusing to let Gerber launch a makeup line similar to Kylie Jenner’s. The publication claimed that Gerber was trying to follow in Jenner’s footsteps and create her own makeup company. These are all just rumours and nothing else.