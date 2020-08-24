Kaia Gerber takes Therapy after Breakup with Pete Davidson?

Earlier this year, a source claimed that Cindy Crawford send her daughter, Kaia Gerber, for therapy following her separation from Pete Davidson. A reputed source looked into it and corrected the claim.

Cindy Crawford tried to rescue Kaia Gerber?

In January, a source stated Cindy Crawford send Kaia Gerber for therapy as she was concerned about her daughter.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford channel twinning supermodel looks. https://t.co/CJSeWHMgb0 pic.twitter.com/izJs3wcRCd — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) October 15, 2019

The source added that Cindy hoped the therapy will benefit Kaia’s mind and body.

Real Truth Behind Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s separation

Cindy never sent Kaia for therapy to get help after her split with Pete Davidson. The model posted a picture of what the sources claimed to be therapy but in reality, it was heartiness retreat.

On the other hand, Davidson opened up about his separation from Kaia and revealed that he neede therapy, not the young model.

Davidson said “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s-. she should be enjoying her work.” Davidson also added that Kaia’s parents are really helpful, which means they both are on good terms.

Recently, a source claimed that Cindy didn’t accepted Kaia’s relationship with Cara Delevingne. The source claimed that Cindy had no issue with Kaia exploring her sexuality but was not confortable with Cara Delevingne. The sources also said that the three were spotted at a restaurant having dinner together.

A few days ago, a reputed source debunked the claim stating Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber was in risk. Cindy and Rande were not breaking up. There was no evidence that supports the claim. Just like there was no proof to support their claim. Back in January.

The claim made by unreliable sources are completely vague and rubbish.