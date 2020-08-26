Kanye West and Kim Kardashian rumors: Kanye accused Kim of infidelity on Twitter

Tabloids have been after the couple since the rumors of Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian emerged. However, there has been a turn of events recently after West’s tweet. Kanye accused Kim of infidelity and tweeted about it.

Did Kim cheat on West with ex Reggie Bush or Meek Mill? Let’s look into the story and get to the truth.

Kim and Meek Mill

After announcing about his decision to run for president, Kanye West went ahead to accuse Kim of betrayal.

The rapper tweeted,

I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.’ Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Fake Smile on Their Family Day at the Lake, Amid Divorce Speculationhttps://t.co/YiH5GmGOi8 — Techno Info Plus (@Technoinfoplus) August 24, 2020

Even though subsequently these tweets were deleted, rumors have it that West and Kardasian’s marriage is in trouble. These rumors further fired up with West’s insinuation that something was suspicious about Mill and Kardashian’s meet at the LA hotel.

Truth about their relationship

Several reputed sources investigated these rumors to get to the truth. In the picture, the two were seated across one another and seemed engaged in a spirited discussion. West was also apologetic of sharing this information publicly. After that, the matter was put to rest.

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush

Before marrying Kanye West, Kim dated NFL star Reggie Bush between 2007 – 2010. We also saw Bush in some of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. However, after their breakup, Kim got married to Kris Humphries. Their marriage notoriously ended after 72 days.