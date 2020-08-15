Kate Middleton Pregnancy Rumors: Prince William will announceabout Baby No.4 soon?

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton announce their fourth pregnancy at Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ vow renewal ceremony? A tabloid is making big claims about this announcement. Let’s find out if it’s true.

Wedding No.2 and Baby No.4

New Idea claims that Kate and William are going to make the announcement about their fourth baby at the royal reception. This story is related to other two stories of the tabloid. The one talks about Cambridge’s babymoon and the other one is about the second wedding of Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles.

Who thinks baby four is on the way? https://t.co/TmNYgquJE7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 6, 2020

Is this story a bait and switch?

We are already aware that there ain’t going to be a second wedding for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. The only story that seems believable is that the royal couple will make the announcement at the ceremony. The tabloid also said that Middleton will also share an emotional toast at the royal reception.

However, the source is totally unreliable as a tabloid would never know who would make the toast. There is a huge line of succession and it is least likely that Middleton would be the top option for the toast.

No Baby Announcement

Despite all the rumors going around, there is no baby on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On the face of it, the story is made up and based on two other made up stories. Also, we know that the only baby announcements that are believable are the ones that comes from the royal family’s press releases.