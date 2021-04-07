Kate Middleton Pregnency Rumours: The Duchess Of Cambridge Hiding A Bump And Preparing For Fourth Baby?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly expecting baby number four! Middleton’s behaviour shows that the Cambridges are expecting some good news once again.

PEOPLE is celebrating Kate Middleton and Prince William's 10th wedding anniversary with a special edition. ❤️ https://t.co/ayIx88iHkB pic.twitter.com/KJmuvqQikM — People (@people) April 2, 2021

Kate Middleton And Those Telltale Signs

Word is that the royal children George, Charlotte and Louis are gaining another sibling. This speculative story emerges after apparent royal watchers note that Middleton has attended many recent royal functions wearing oversized coats. In her most recent outing to Westminster Abbey on March 23, Duchess Catherine wore a lace dress coat that featured a scalloped trim, providing a perfect distraction from her stomach.

Additionally, a royal author thinks Middleton is following in the footsteps of the queen and her good friend Mary Crown, Princess of Denmark, who each have four children. A royal biographer also thinks it’s possible that Middleton is expecting again and says, “Kate is very maternal and loves family life. She adores her own siblings and I’m sure likes the idea of her children, in their particular position, having plenty of allies”.

Prince William Isn’t Ready

Royal pundits also noticed Kate Middleton wearing her long hair straightened and styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. In the past, Middleton has always debuted a new hairstyle just prior to making a pregnancy announcement. However, during a 2019 tour of Northern Ireland, Middleton told a father that his cute 5-month-old baby made her broody. Yet, when asked about a fourth baby, Middleton was quoted as saying, “I think William would be a bit worried”.

Another pregnancy wouldn’t be out of place given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting, royal cousins Zara Phillips and Princess Eugenie recently welcomed two sons, and Pippa Middleton also gave birth to her second child last month.

Nothing But Lies

There is no solid proof that Middleton is pregnant with her fourth child. Wearing a lace coat that may distract from her stomach is merely a theory. And sporting a different hairstyle doesn’t equal a baby bump either.

This never ending narrative circulates every other month or so, like clockwork. If Middleton had truly been pregnant every time a tabloid reported this story, she’d be on baby number four hundred!