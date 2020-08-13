Kate Middleton, Prince Williams Baby Rumors: Trip to the Isles of Scilly for their ‘Babymoon’?

Kate Middleton and Prince William want another baby. Is this the reason for the couple’s travel to the Isles of Scilly? Let’s look into this story.

A source claims that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are finding the earliest opportunities to conceive. The two have escaped to an island off the coast of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, hoping that the Duchess may conceive.

Trip to the Isles of Scilly

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton actually travel to Scilly? If you look at the pictures provided by this source, you will know instantly that they are from different trips taken years ago. The pictures don’t even show the couple wearing masks, which is inevitable amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Further, the cover says “Prince William and Kate Middleton announce baby No.4”, but the article only talks about the trip and the couple’s plans to get pregnant. It is more like a bait and switch.

Take a look at the first pictures of Kate Middleton & Prince Williams' baby boy here! https://t.co/XoWDurKBVb pic.twitter.com/pwb1hnT5lz — billboard (@billboard) April 25, 2018

Kate pregnant with the fourth baby?

The same source earlier claimed that the Duchess was already pregnant with the fourth baby. Clearly, this story is made up as the tabloid does not have its facts straight. How can it now claim that the couple is trying to get pregnant with their fourth child?

This is not the first time that this source has spread and false stories about Kate Middleton. All in all, this source is totally untrustworthy and keeps on giving birth to controversies now and then. Nobody other than the couple would ever get to know such intimate details.