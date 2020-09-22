Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Fight Rumors: Secret Diary Mentions the Royal Rivalry

Kate Middleton reportedly warns brother-in-law Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge allegedly maintains a secret diary. In her journal, she has written about how Meghan Markle has brainwashed Prince Harry.
Kate Middleton Has An All-Revealing Secret Journal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stay in the U.S. is still affecting Middleton. It’s said that Middleton–
“is now set to share her most private thoughts with her brother-in-law in hopes it will make him see sense.”
Middleton’s private journal shows these supposed private thoughts in detail. A diary that has helped her as a form of therapy ever since she joined the royal family.
A journal helps people to walk away from conflict, instead of arguing or venting out in presence of people. In a private diary nothing’s off-limits. Likewise, Kate has allegedly written about her broken relationship with Meghan. And how she feels villainized.
To support these claims a photograph of Middleton with a book was used. In reality, the picture was from when Middleton and Prince William signed a book of condolences for victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. It was, in fact, a tribute to mass shooting victims.
No Evidence Of The Secret Diary
Gossip mongers have no insight into the Duchess’ personal life. There is no such secret diary. And even if there is one, how would anyone know about it? Diaries are meant to be personal. If Kate, a.k.a. Catherine Middleton does maintain a secret diary, then that’s her royal business and no one else’s.
To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.
More Rumours About The Royals
Markle was apparently angry because Middleton legally controlled who baby Archie could marry when he grew up. Also, Middleton was pregnant with big plans to announce the baby at her father-in-law’s vow renewal. And Prince William was upset with Markle as she was planning on making a documentary on the life of Princess Diana. Neither one of these stories are true.