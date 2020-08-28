Katie Holmes Dating Rumors: Actress secretly in a Relationship with James Marsden

Sources claimed that she is dating James Marsden and they are trying to keep their relationship a secret.

Katie’s new love interest

A source claimed there is something big going between Katie Holmes and James Marsden. The two are said to have been flirting with each other from a while.

But the two are trying their best to keep their relationship a secret, it was claimed that the actor unknowingly let the world know about their romance, when he liked one of the post of Suri Cruise’s mom on Instagram.

Yes, girl, yes! I used to have such a hard on for James Marsden. And Katie Holmes! ❤️ Total classic. pic.twitter.com/1344TMNy4r — That guy (@ThatGuy4442) May 5, 2017

After the two worked together in 1998 movie called Disturbing Behavior, Holmes and Marsden are said to have some connection and they both never lost touch. Their close pals said that the two can be in a relationship.

A source said,

There was a lot of chemistry between them in that movie. The set was so romantic, but Katie was about to go public with Joshua Jackson, and James was getting serious with Lisa Linde.

It was also claimed that James has always been holding a torch for Katie Holmes. It was also said that his eyes are still on Tom Cruise’s ex wife.

Is really Katie Holmes dating James Marsden?

There are some more things which need to investigated by the reputed sources to know what’s true about their relationship.

The actress spokesperson directly stated that the claim is absolutely vague. There is nothing going between the two and just liking a picture on Instagram does not mean that they are dating or are in a relationship. The sources which made these claims are untraceable which directly make their claims false.