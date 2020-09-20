Katie Holmes Rumors: Actress had Plastic Surgery To Spite Ex Jamie Foxx?

The Miss Meadows actress allegedly spent an absolute fortune on her new look as an act of revenge. For the New York Fashion Week, Holmes is reported to have had multiple jobs done.
Is daughter upset with Holmes?
One person is adversely affected by these drastic modifications. Holmes’ and actor Tom Cruise’s teenage daughter Suri Cruise was supposedly weirded out by her mother’s odd behaviour. Are Katie’s recent actions reflecting on the mother-daughter relationship?
Katie Holmes is just her natural self
Guess those unnamed surgeons aren’t really good at their jobs as the actress evidently hasn’t gotten any work done. The Dawson’s Creek actor just looks the good old natural and pretty as always. The only thing Holmes has changed since her split from Foxx is her wardrobe. The actress was seen earlier this year with a new look while attending a dinner ahead of Fashion Week.
The fiercely independent Katie Holmes is ready to tell her own story, and we're ready to listen. https://t.co/rGeIDpWa6R
— InStyle (@InStyle) September 16, 2020
Allegedly Holmes was starving herself because she was so heartbroken over her break-up. But there was no substance to this report as well.
Also, there were rumours that Katie Holmes was three months pregnant and either Jamie Foxx or Justin Theroux was the father. Holmes was never involved with Theroux, so how could he even be the baby’s potential father? And it should be noted that the story came out over nine months ago and Holmes didn’t give birth to a child.