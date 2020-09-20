EntertainmentNews

Katie Holmes Rumors: Actress had Plastic Surgery To Spite Ex Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes reportedly underwent a slew of plastic surgeries following her break up with the White House Down actor Jamie Foxx. Holmes going through a bad phase? Jamie and Katie were together for six years until they broke up in May last year.
Katie’s transformation to show Foxx what he lost?

The Miss Meadows actress allegedly spent an absolute fortune on her new look as an act of revenge. For the New York Fashion Week, Holmes is reported to have had multiple jobs done.

An unnamed plastic surgeon, who didn’t treat the Batman Begins star, deduced from her appearance that the actress has gotten a face-lift, lip fillers, and Botox. Some of the other surgeons also said that the actress could’ve also gotten implants and undergone rhinoplasty for a defined tip of her nose.

Is daughter upset with Holmes?

One person is adversely affected by these drastic modifications. Holmes’ and actor Tom Cruise’s teenage daughter Suri Cruise was supposedly weirded out by her mother’s odd behaviour. Are Katie’s recent actions reflecting on the mother-daughter relationship?

Thank you @jeanneyangstyle #challengeaccepted Let’s hold each other up and support one another!!!!! ❤️

Katie Holmes is just her natural self

Guess those unnamed surgeons aren’t really good at their jobs as the actress evidently hasn’t gotten any work done. The  Dawson’s Creek actor just looks the good old natural and pretty as always. The only thing Holmes has changed since her split from Foxx is her wardrobe. The actress was seen earlier this year with a new look while attending a dinner ahead of Fashion Week.

More Lies about Holmes!

Allegedly Holmes was starving herself because she was so heartbroken over her break-up. But there was no substance to this report as well.

Also, there were rumours that Katie Holmes was three months pregnant and either Jamie Foxx or Justin Theroux was the father. Holmes was never involved with Theroux, so how could he even be the baby’s potential father? And it should be noted that the story came out over nine months ago and Holmes didn’t give birth to a child.

