Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Wedding Rumours: The Couple Getting Married In A Surprise Wedding?

Keanu Reeves getting married? Now that would break some hearts around the world. Word is that our beloved John Wick actor is getting married to his longtime partner Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves Is Ready For Marriage

The Speed actor is ready to get married to Grant. Reportedly, the ceremony will likely take place in front of a small group of close friends and family members in an intimate outdoor location in Malibu.

The wedding is planned to coincide with Grant’s birthday party in early April. Rumour has it that Keanu is going to rent a mansion right on the ocean, and then there will be an announcement that the party is doubling as a wedding. After so much heartbreak, Reeves has finally found this wonderful woman he wants to share his life with.

Gossip columns share stories all the time in an attempt to sound more informed than they actually are. Those stories are always just fabrications and shouldn’t be believed. Tabloids should know better than to give such a specific wedding date, as it will soon come to pass without a wedding taking place.

The Actual Truth

This story is just making the rounds because The Matrix star and his partner were spotted together in LA, but you don’t have to propose every time you go out for dinner. A representative for Reeves denies that the two are getting married. Reeves and Grant are happy with the way things are between them. They don’t need a wedding to maintain a healthy relationship.

Last April, tabloids claimed that Reeves and Grant were engaged. But that was a false report, as well. For years now, rumour mongers have invented weddings and relationships for Reeves. He and Grant are still dating, but April will pass with no wedding.