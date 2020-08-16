Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Wedding Rumors: Couple planning to get back together?

Recently, the “Keeping Up With Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian posted a cryptic story on her official Instagram handle, following reports that she and Tristan Thompson are back together. Khloe wrote on Thursday,

Not a secret, just not your business.

Earlier, a source claimed that Khloe and Tristan Thompson are back together and things have been going really well. Khloe is doing all possible things which she feels right for herself and her two- year- old daughter.

EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian and serial cheater Tristan Thompson look VERY cosy https://t.co/dvh6E6gt7q — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 13, 2020

The source said,

Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.

The star and Thompson ended their relationship last year after cheating on her with two different ladies. Earlier in 2019, reports claimed that Thompson cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner and then with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Looking at Houses Together to ‘Start Fresh’: Source​ https://t.co/gMsLbpNXW3 — People (@people) August 14, 2020

A source reported that the two had trust issues. The star decided to be true and strong for herself. In May, the source claimed that the two were spending some quality time this quarantine together and co-parenting their daughter.

The source said this quarantine time is healing their relationship and building the trust in their relationship.

Last month, another reputed source confirmed that things between them are going really well. The source also revealed Khloe “is being cautious” with Thompson.

At the end, all Khloe wants is her daughter to have both the parents around as much as possible.