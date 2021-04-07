Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Update: Kim Is Going After West’s $6 Billion In Divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their divorce and tabloids ran stories surrounding the topic. Some stories maybe a little true but most are simply lies. This time the piece of gossip is that $6 billion are involved in this divorce settlement. Whether that’s true or false, is to be ascertained.

Kim Kardashian Hoping For $6 Billion In Divorce?

Apparently, West is playing hardball to avoid giving Kim Kardashian over $6 billion. Sources say that Kardashian is eyeballing West’s fortune, and is demanding diamonds and boats. When Kanye and Kim were newlyweds, she was the breadwinner. But now, the tables have turned. Kanye is now going to be worth more than eight times what Kim has. While the two had a prenup, it protected her assets but not his.

Kardashian has reportedly presented West with a lavish list of demands, including a Boeing 747 and a yacht. She allegedly expects him to buy her diamonds as gifts from the kids on her birthdays. West is determined to play hardball. There is no way he’s going to bow down to her ridiculous demands.

False Allegations

Kardashian and West do have a prenup that’s helping the divorce go smoothly. The main focus now will be arranging a proper custody agreement, not splitting billions. A representative for Kardashian denies that she’s eyeballing his bank account.

Contrary to these stories, both Kardashian and West were wildly successful when they got married. Therefore, it’s not fair to just say Kardashian was the “breadwinner”. It is true that West recovered from debt and became a billionaire. However, that doesn’t mean we could ignore the fact that the Kardashian-Jenner family is worth billions as well.

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce: 'I Want the Kids to Be Happy'​ https://t.co/k5d3gC8HIc — People (@people) March 19, 2021

Other Bogus Stories

Another story about Kim dating Van Jones has been doing rounds. The two are nothing more than just friends. Additionally, until last month West was the greedy one. This time tabloids have changed their tune. So far it was like West wanted every single gift he’d given returned to him. And now it’s Kim who is the demanding one. How can one believe these stories when they can be so contradictory. Kardashian can buy her own diamonds and isn’t requiring West to buy them as a yearly birthday present.