Kingdom Chapter 642 Release Date Delay, Spoilers, Recap, Raw Scans and Read Manga Online

Kingdom Chapter 642 won’t come out for another month as the manga creators are on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t mean that fans are not discussing the manga series as the long wait for Kingdom 642 will make it more hyped up. The previous chapter of Kingdom manga series was amazing and fans are looking forward for the next one.

I'm still thinking about Kingdom 641. That chapter put an eternal smile on my face. It was one of the most rewarding moments I've gotten from the weekly experience ever. pic.twitter.com/IWXxqhcLXR — 李 Laz 🍡🏐 | UMINEKO SZN (@CommodoreLaz) May 1, 2020

There are high chances that some of the raw scans or spoilers for the next Kingdom chapter will be leaked online soon. Here is more on “Kingdom” chapter 642 release date delay, spoilers, raw scans and how to read the manga series legally.

Kingdom Chapter 642 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Kingdom Chapter 642 spoilers indicate that it will focus on the award ceremony of Shin where he is promoted to a general. It is expected that Ousen, Kanki, Yotanwa, Heki, Mouten, and Ouhon have returned to Kanyou to attend the award ceremony. Yotanwal will be promoted to a higher nobility status in Kingdom 642 manga chapter as she already holds the 5th rank.

Ousen and Kanki will also be promoted to Great General, while Mouten, Ouhon, and Rishin will be promoted to general. Kyou Kai, Tan, Feego King, Akkakin, and Shi Ryou have also made major contributions in the war and will be promoted off-screen. Shin will be the main focus of “Kingdom” chapter 642 as he will be the main attraction of the award ceremony.

Kingdom Chapter 642 Release Date Delay, Raw Scans and Read Online

Kingdom Chapter 642 release date is Thursday, June 4, 2020, as manga series has been delayed by a whole month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The raw scans for Kingdom 642 manga will be out 2-3 days before the actual release date, around June 2 and fans will start discussing the spoilers over Reddit and other social media platforms.

Kingdom Chapter 642 manga English translation can be read for free on Weekly Young Magazine and there is no official website or app for the same. It would be better to read the Kingdom manga series from the official sources and support the creators.