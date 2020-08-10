Kylie Jenner removed from Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’s Wap video

Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner’s appearance on Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s Wap music video.

Kylie Jenner has a product line of her own and she became the youngest billionaire. She is a league of her own. However, she is not everyone’s favourite. Recently, a petition began calling for removal of Kylie Jenner from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s video. The petition has already received thousands of signatures.

Should Kylie Jenner be out of the WAP video?

The song WAP is Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s first collaboration. The I Like It singer shared the Wap video on her YouTube page. It received an overwhelming response from the fans.

But many fans objected to Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the video. Critics accused Jenner of appropriating Black culture. They feel that she didn’t deserve to be on the clip. The petition was started by Nini YouTube who said that the video was perfect until Kylie Jenner made an appearance.

I was literally so happy seeing women of COLOUR showing off their melanin & confidence until that culture stealing b— came in like ??? DELETE KYLIE.

Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, and many more women made appearances in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's #WAP music video. pic.twitter.com/IOttovEMw6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2020

Areli Aguilar commented that she was excited to see all the melanin glowing till Jenner showed up and ruined the whole vibe. Another one commented that Jenner never cared about the lives of black people and it was such a disgrace to see her with two black icons.

Kylie Jenner’s Controversial Past

Jenner has been subjected to several allegations and her attitude against the Black culture. She was recently accused of styling her hair in twists and culturally misappropriating a tradition followed among the blacks.

What else? Jenner even refused to tag the designer of the dress in which she posted a picture on her Instagram page.