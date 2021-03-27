Lady Gaga, Adam Driver Rumours: Poker Face Star Getting Cozy With Star Wars Antagonist On Set Of Their New Movie?

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are in news and for the wrong reasons. Apparently, their chemistry on the set of House of Gucci has Driver’s wife worried. It is being reported that Gaga and Driver have become fast friends. Word is that they’ve become close friends on the set. And Driver’s wife, Joanne Tucker, is allegedly starting to get stressed out.

Big fits, little boats, and more from the most alluring celebrity team-up in ages, Adam Driver & Lady Gaga: https://t.co/P2gyocSxac pic.twitter.com/AsWYE6ughL — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 19, 2021

Similar To Bradley Cooper?

This connection is reminiscent of Gaga’s chemistry with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Gaga always denied that they were anything more than just friends. But rumour mongers blame it for the end of his relationship with Irina Shayk. Everyone knows that Adam is a devoted family man. However, gossip columns suggests his wife is being a little concerned.

Lady Gaga Is Not Single

Driver has been married to Tucker for over seven years. Similarly, Gaga isn’t single either. She and Michael Polansky have dated for over a year. Judging by Gaga’s Instagram page, the two are still going strong. With both stars spoken for, it’s safe to say this story is false. Tabloids portray a man-eating reputation for Gaga, which does not exist in reality.

Also, Gaga and Cooper were never romantically linked. The Bad Romance singer was not responsible for Shayk and Cooper breaking up. As much as the pair looks beautiful together, it’s totally false to claim Gaga and Cooper were ever an item.

More False Stories About Gaga

Cooper and Gaga were linked after she broke-up with Dan Horton. But even though she moved on to Michael Polansky, tabloids ignore it. It was also claimed Gaga was pregnant with Cooper’s child, but no child ever came. Rumour was that, in 2019, she was stepping away from Hollywood to have a child, yet that never happened.

Fact of the matter is that Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are professional co-stars. And there’s nothing more to it than that.