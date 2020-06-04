Latest NBA 2K21 Release Date Rumours Claim Dallas Mavericks Star on Cover

NBA 2K21 release date is getting near and fans are excited for the upcoming iteration of the basketball game. The game has always been close to NBA fans as it depicts the players as close as possible and even changes the ratings with real game performances of the players. Everyone is wondering who will become the face of NBA 2K21 this year and Luka Doncic from Dallas Mavericks is the closest name we have so far.

Doncic has been playing amazing from the beginning of his career and he has broken so many records this year, which is why he deserves to be the face of NBA 2K21 cover. There are also reports that the “NBA 2K21” release date could be affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing is sure at this point.

NBA 2K21 Cover Rumors: Luka Doncic from Mavericks

Luka Doncic, the young guard from Dallas Mavericks is the fan favorite for all the video game players and basketball spectators to feature on the NBA 2K21 game cover. 2K Games are yet to unveil the NBA 2K21 cover player, but here are the records and reasons why Luka Doncic deserves the title.

Luka Doncic at 21 has broken records hold by NBA players such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Doncic surpassed Jordan’s record last December by scoring 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for consecutive 18 games.

The Slovenia native broke LeBron James’ record by becoming the only teenage player to put up 30-point triple-double in an NBA game.

Luka Doncic had an average of 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists before the NBA 2019-20 season got postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

NBA 2K21 Legend Edition Cover: Kobe Bryant or Vince Carter

NBA 2K21 will have Luka Doncic or other talented players such as Trae Young or Zion Williamson on the standard edition cover. But the NBA 2K21 legend edition cover is reserved for retired players who have been an inspiration for everyone. Kobe Bryant is the most obvious choice as the NBA star passed away this year and making him the face of NBA 2K21 legend cover will be a great tribute.

However, Kobe Bryant has already been featured a lot in the NBA 2K20 game through various means. Vince Carter is retiring this year and he could be made the face of the NBA 2K21 cover as a means to show him respect. NBA 2K21 release date should be set somewhere around in September this year. But fans should also be ready to wait for more if there is a delay in the game launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.