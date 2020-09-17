Leonardo DiCaprio never married because he is still hoping for his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet?

Rumours are doing rounds that Leonardo DiCaprio is pining for Kate Winslet, and that’s the reason he has never tied the knot with anyone. Leo and Kate first met for the iconic Blockbuster Titanic.

The romance they depicted in the movie was so palpable. Their on-screen chemistry gave way to rumours that such a bond couldn’t be avoided in real life. Both actors are exceptionally talented. They did such a believable job in the 1997 film.

An audience member in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show asked The Revenant actor who his favourite on-screen kiss was. He replied, “Oh boy, there’s going to be some mad actresses … I’m just going to go with Kate Winslet, good old classic.”