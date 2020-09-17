Leonardo DiCaprio never married because he is still hoping for his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet?
Rumours are doing rounds that Leonardo DiCaprio is pining for Kate Winslet, and that’s the reason he has never tied the knot with anyone. Leo and Kate first met for the iconic Blockbuster Titanic.
The romance they depicted in the movie was so palpable. Their on-screen chemistry gave way to rumours that such a bond couldn’t be avoided in real life. Both actors are exceptionally talented. They did such a believable job in the 1997 film.
An audience member in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show asked The Revenant actor who his favourite on-screen kiss was. He replied, “Oh boy, there’s going to be some mad actresses … I’m just going to go with Kate Winslet, good old classic.”
Likewise, at the premiere of Divergent in 2014, Winslet deflected rumours that she and co-star Theo James could become an item, jokingly saying, “Leo is the love of my life, how could you possibly even ask me that question?”
After the production of this movie, DiCaprio presented The Holiday actress with a ring with an engraving, the words publicly undisclosed. For her role in Revolutionary Road, the actress won The Golden Globe. As she was receiving the award, she said some beautiful words dedicated to Leo and he was blowing kisses at her. And when it was announced that Kate was the winner of the award, the first person she hugged was Leo, and then her husband.
On a deeper level, are their feelings for each other real?
“She’s such a terrific person in general that our chemistry naturally happened on-screen. We just like each other as people. As far as doing a love scene, though, we laughed about it a lot,” DiCaprio said.
The Mountain Between Us star agreed, “The closeness and the strength of a friendship that we had is something that a lot of my female friends envy, but to me, he’s just silly old Leo.”
Winslet said “He’s so lovely and down-to-earth and normal and so good at what he does … It was a real brother, sister thing. We were very, very close and really stuck together.”
DiCaprio, who played the title role in The Great Gatsby, has referred to Winslet as his “best friend” on multiple occasions, making it clear they shared a platonic relationship.
Winslet is now married to Edward Abel Smith. Meanwhile, DiCaprio has been dating model Camila Morrone since 2017.