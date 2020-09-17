EntertainmentNews

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Dating Rumors: Titanic Couple is having a Secret Romance?

On a deeper level, are their feelings for each other real?

These unrestrained displays of mutual love begs for the question: Would Winslet take her friendship with the Inception star to the next level?
The answer, however, is No. Kate once said that they’ve managed to build and save such a strong friendship because they have never been in love with each other and have never even flirted with each other. Leo has said that he always loved working with Kate. He said that they were like one single mechanism that functions perfectly together.

“She’s such a terrific person in general that our chemistry naturally happened on-screen. We just like each other as people. As far as doing a love scene, though, we laughed about it a lot,” DiCaprio said.

The Mountain Between Us star agreed, “The closeness and the strength of a friendship that we had is something that a lot of my female friends envy, but to me, he’s just silly old Leo.”

Winslet said “He’s so lovely and down-to-earth and normal and so good at what he does … It was a real brother, sister thing. We were very, very close and really stuck together.”

DiCaprio, who played the title role in The Great Gatsby, has referred to Winslet as his “best friend” on multiple occasions, making it clear they shared a platonic relationship.

Winslet is now married to Edward Abel Smith. Meanwhile, DiCaprio has been dating model Camila Morrone since 2017.

