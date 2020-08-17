Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Rumors: Actor opens about Emotional Trauma after Breakup

A report said that Liam Hemsworth was “hurt” after learning that his ex- wife Miley Cyrus has moved on so easily with new love interest after they broke up.

Liam and Miley secretly tied the knot in December 2018, but separated their ways after an year. Shortly after they officially split, Miley was spotted getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter.

The insider said,

Liam kind of has low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split.

The source added that Liam and Miley haven’t talked much since their divorce. Miley dated Carter for only a month. She later dated Cody Simpson, but they also split after 10 months of dating.

After the split, the actor was supported by his friends and family to help him move on. The source said,

Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public.

In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus admitted that she was also hurt after the separation. But people called her disloyal for moving on too quickly, when she was just trying to move away from her emotions.

The singer described that she has also upset and heartbroken at that point of time, she even compared their separation to “death.”

At present, Liam is dating Gabriella Brooks and they both are really doing well as a couple. On the other hand, Miley is single again after her split from Cody Simpson.