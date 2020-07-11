LinkedIn Is Spying on Your Phone, The Company Said It Was A Bug

The game-changing Beta version of iOS exposed TikTok “spying” activities recently. Now, the operating system found Microsoft-owned LinkedIn copying content from Apple users’ clipboards.

ZDNet first reported this finding, as the developer community is testing the iOS 14. The report mentioned that LinkedIn was copying clipboard data with every keystroke. This finding has been detected using Apple’s new privacy features, arguably the best security system up to today.

Don Morton, CEO at career portfolio site builder Urspace discovered that LinkedIn was copying his clipboard contents on every keystroke. “LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. iOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification. I’m on an iPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro. TikTok just got called out for this exact reason,” Morton tweeted on Friday.

LinkedIn’s Clarification

LinkedIn responds to this issue by saying that it was a bug and not their intention to do so.

“We’ve traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don’t store or transmit the clipboard contents,” tweeted Erran Berger, VP Engineering of Consumer Products at LinkedIn.

Findings on iOS 14

Alongside the developer beta release of iOS 14, this security concern regains attention. Apple added a novel feature providing a banner warning every time an app reads clipboard contents. Users are appreciating this, exposing apps engaged in this practice and how frequently they do it.

A YouTube video, gaining more than 100 thousand views has demonstrated this finding. When users open an app with this access, a pop-up message on top of the screen will give notification. Check out the video below.