Logitech Launches A Keyboard with A Trackpad for iPad Pro 11 Inches

Today Logitech announced the launch of its new product, Logitech Folio Touch. This product is a keyboard with a trackpad design for the iPad Pro 11 inches.

Users can consider Logitech Folio Touch as a replacement for Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Logitech previously released Combo Touch, a keyboard with a trackpad that is compatible with the 7th generation iPad. Users can also use the Combo Touch for iPad Air, iPad Pro 10.5 inches.

Similar to the Combo Touch, the Touch Folio has a protector that wraps around the iPad. This design makes the keyboard-iPad combination looks like a laptop. Logitech also adds an adjustable position buffer, Apple Pencil case, and four usage options: for typing, watching, reading, and sketching.

This keyboard has a Smart Connector on the iPad Pro so it doesn’t need to be recharged and doesn’t need to be connected with Bluetooth to use it. When not needed, this keyboard can be folded backward, a feature not yet available on Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

The Touch Folio will go on sale in July 2020 at a price of USD160 and can be purchased through the Logitech website or Apple’s online store.