Loki Disney+ Series Release Date, Plot Spoilers: TVA, Time-Travel and Owen Wilson Role Explained

Loki Disney+ TV series has made fans very excited about the God of Mischief coming back again in the MCU. The Disney Plus series starring Tom Hiddleston shared the first look with the audience during the recent Super Bowl LIV halftime show, a small trailer containing footage from ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ was premiered.

Owen Wilson has been cast in the 'Loki' Marvel Disney+ streaming series. (via @BrandonDavisBD) pic.twitter.com/OzKpMag8Q1 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 31, 2020

Also, it was recently announced that Owen Wilson will be joining the cast of Loki TV show and there are a few theories out on what character he could play after the Super Bowl trailer. Here are more details on the Loki Disney+ series release date, plot spoilers, the connection of TVA and time-travel along with the possible role of Owen Wilson in the show.

Loki Disney+ Series Plot Spoilers: Time Variance Authority and Owen Wilson Role Explained

Loki is seen wearing a jumpsuit in the Super Bowl teaser meaning he is captured in jail or kept as a prisoner somewhere. But after closely examining Loki’s clothes, it was revealed that there was a ‘TVA’ logo which means ‘Time Variance Authority’ in the comics. It is a special police force protecting the timeline which deals with illegal time travelers and stops them from changing the past or future.

As for the TVA employees, there are clones or copies of the same person known as ‘chronomonitors’ who are kind of comedic in nature and the role suits perfectly to Owen Wilson. The Wow actor could easily be playing the second fiddle to Tom Hiddleston as he is already famous for playing supporting duo characters. Loki Disney+ show will have Loki escaped in an alternate reality with the Tesseract due to the events of Avengers: Endgame and will have him popping up in different times and places affecting the world history.

Loki Disney+ Series Release Date and New Episodes

Loki is currently announced as a limited TV series that will have 5 episodes and will premiere most likely in the next year. As per some rumors, Loki Disney+ TV series could have a March 2021 release date and all the episodes will release on a weekly schedule on the Disney Plus streaming service.