Lucifer Season 5 Cliffhanger Explained: Spoilers and Speculations for Part 2 Story

Part one of Lucifer Season 5 brings a lot of twists and turns in the story. In the previous season, we saw Lucifer return to hell to stop all the demons who tried to escape. Season 5 picks up from somewhere two months after the Season 4 left off.

Season 5 opens the door to more family drama, past secrets and new characters in a more devilish charm. Back from Hell, Lucifer is all set to navigate his relationship with Chloe. The first half of season 5 reveals several twists in the plot and leaves the viewers with a cliffhanger ending. This is a classic set up for the second half of the season. Here’s all you need to know about what’s coming next.

Season 5 Major Spoilers Ahead!

Fans finally get to meet Lucifer’s evil twin Michael, God’s right hand angel. While Lucifer taps into people’s desire, Michael is the one who uses fear and create chaos. Fans will witness Michael fuel Amenadiel’s fear of Charlie’s mortality and manipulate her.

Amendiel thought that being a half-angel, Charlie won’t be mortal or feel like humans. But now that he does, Michael uses this against Amendiel. Michael doesn’t stop there. He comes up with another plan to trouble Lucifer. He kidnaps Chloe and manipulates her against Lucifer. He tries to make her believe that Lucifer’s love for her doesn’t run deep.

What’s next? Michael goes on to manipulate Mazikeen by her fear of being abandoned by everyone she loves including Lilith, Lucifer and Eve.

In the finale episode of Season 5 part one, we see Amenadiel regain his powers of slowing down time completely. This results into an archangelic showdown between Michael, Amenadiel and Lucifer.