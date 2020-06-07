Lucifer Season 5 Episode Release Details CONFIRMED by Showrunner

Lucifer Season 5 will stream soon on Netflix and fans of the devil-drama are eagerly waiting for any updates on the release date of the show. Ildy Modrovich, the showrunner of Lucifer has recently shared new details about the fifth season. While the creators of the show are mostly silent about Lucifer Season 5 and when will it come out on Netflix, they have shared some other updates about the upcoming season.

Hm… mostly sworn to secrecy. Mostly… Because I CAN tell you that ALL the episodes are SUPERSIZED. Between 50 and 60 mins each. (IE: we’re long-winded mo fos this season.) #LuciferSeason5 #Lucifer #LUCIFERONNETFLIX https://t.co/KS0eCbZjdG — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) May 13, 2020

Modrovich in a recent tweet has confirmed that Lucifer Season 5 episodes will be around an hour long and fans are very excited as they will get to see more of everyone in action. It has also been hinted Netflix will release “Lucifer” season 5 this Summer and a new trailer is coming out soon.

Lucifer Season 5 Episodes Length and Character Development

Lucifer Season 5 episode length will be around 50 to 60 minutes as all the episodes are supersized. Chris Rafferty, who acts as the writer and producer of the show also confirmed that Lucifer Season 5 but has no idea about the season premiere dates as Netflix has not given them any information.

To all the #Lucifer fans who keep asking when S5 will come out — we don't know. And can't say until Netflix is ready to announce. But thanks to Ildy, I can at least share that #LuciferSeason5 will be HUGE. Every ep between 50-60 minutes 😈 #nouseinasking #patiencewillberewarded https://t.co/wRLI0aRWKT — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) May 13, 2020

Fans are very excited about this news as they will get to see more of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar along with other favorite characters such as Chloe, Maze, Ella, Dr. Martin, and more. Some of the fans are calling it the best news ever as 50-60 minutes of episodes will provide more time for character development, heartful interactions, relationship arcs, action scenes, and more emotional drama. Lucifer Season 5 total length will be around 15 to 16 hours as it has 16 episodes and everyone is really very excited about it.

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date and Trailer

Lucifer Season 5 teaser trailer will come out soon as per Ildy Modrovich which means that the show will also stream on Netflix in a month or two. Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays the character of Maze has already revealed that 99 percent of filming for Lucifer season 5 is already complete and only a few scenes of last episodes were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is also revealed that “Lucifer” season 5 post-production has several issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic by co-showrunner Joe Henderson and hence no one knows when will the show come out on Netflix.