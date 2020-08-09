Lucifer Season 6 Updates: A Detailed Look at Everything We Know So Far

Lucifer Season 5 is just around the corner. However, this is the last time the devil is coming back for us! The fact that the fifth season will be the final one has been known for a while. The series was cancelled by Fox but was saved by Netflix. However, after the fourth season, the platform has announced that the fifth season will be its final run.

The revival show of Netfilx has earned a great amount of attention and praise from all. Well, who would not love the devil when he is smart, witty and handsome! Even though the impending goodbye seems quite heartbreaking the fact at least we’ll be able to see it for the last time makes the moment bittersweet.

This was after they simply smooched. Imagine how they'll be in #LuciferSeason5 knowing their love for each other….😭 pic.twitter.com/9DZIhgtl2O — Dims 🐉 (@MrssMorningstar) October 31, 2019

All The Expectations from Lucifer Season 4

The fourth season of the show got record views, even surpassing Game of Thrones binge-watching record according to TVTime’s data. So Lucifer season 5 has a lot to live up to! Even before its arrival there seems to be high expectations and hopes from the fourth season.

7th May 2019 witnessed the announcement of Lucifer season 5. However the moment turned bittersweet cause it stated that this will be the final season! Ildy took to Twitter sometime in late July to inform the fans about the crew.

July 12 brought with itself a photo of the entire team of Lucifer season 5 together in the writer’s room. Richard Speight seems to have been fixed for the director’s position this time as well. Netflix informed the masses in early September about the commencement of the shooting.

Lucifer Season 5 Titles Revealed

The first episode is dubbed as “Really Sad Devil Guy” and is the creation of Jason Ming’s mind. While Eagle Egilsson acts as its director. The second episode will be known by the name “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” And its written and directed by IIdy and Sherwin respectively.

The third episode will be aired by the title ” Diablo!” and Mike Coats act as its writer while Claudia as its director. Episode 4 is called ” It never ends well for the Chicken”. The last but never the least episode is named as “Detective Amenadiel”.