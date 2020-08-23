MacBook Pro 2020 Updates: The vessel for the Apple Silicon, pricing and other specs

Apple is set to launch its ARM based chips soon and the tech fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. They want to know which device will become the vessel for this Apple Silicon’s debut. As per some notable leaks, the upcoming 13.3 inch MacBook Pro will contain these ARM based chips.

Major Upgrade Announcement

In the last Worldwide Developers conference in June, the company made an announcement about its ARM Silicon processors. Jon Prosser’s earlier leaks were around 77% accurate. He even helped the speculators to narrow down the speculations about the device on which the Apple Silicon will be launched.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said during the WWDC,

We expect to ship our first Mac with Apple Silicon by the end of this year.

The company usually announces the MacBook Pro models at the end of the year. Reports that the 13.3 inch MacBook Pro will be the vessel for the Apple Silicon seem plausible.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s first Arm-based Macs will be a 13” MacBook Pro and a redesigned iMac. These new models could launch as early as late 2020 or early 2021. Kuo also says Apple will announce Arm-based Apple designed chips for the Mac at WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/NmG7xK93pR — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 21, 2020

The company also has lots of expectations from the MacOS Big Sur. It is also set to release in Fall. The OS update will pave the way for the transition to the upcoming Apple Silicon. It may take around two years for the new Apple Silicon to transpire.

Last May, Apple released the 13 inch MacBook Pro. Even though there were no huge upgrades in the device, the changes are still significant. The latest version has bigger storage options, the Magic Keyboard and boosted performance.

The Apple Silicon and its effect on price

Apple would no longer have to buy its key component from a third party. This may affect the pricing of the upcoming Macs. According to earlier reports, the pricing range may begin at $799, cheaper than the entry level MacBook Air.