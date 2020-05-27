Manny Pacquiao is looking to make a comeback in the boxing ring and many of the young boxers are lining up to challenge the PacMan. Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia are two of the top names that want to fight Pacquiao as soon as the boxing games resume after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

However, it might not be possible for the welterweight fighters to get a match this year and they will have to fight with each other first for a title match. The winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia match can challenge Manny Pacquiao for a fight next year, once the coronavirus outbreak is contained and audiences are allowed in the arena.

Manny Pacquiao Future Fights after COVID-19

Manny Pacquiao is in his 40s and yet he refuses to retire from the ring, the Filipino champion is the hottest name on everyone’s opponent list once the games resume. PacMan is the only eight-division champion in boxing history and has so many records in his career that he will easily get his name in the Hall of Fame. Even at this age, Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner in January and Keith Thurman in July last year and proved that he still got it.

Manny was planning to have his next fight this Summer but the COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled his plans. It is not clear when the sports industry will resume operations and Manny Pacquiao has even declined to play without spectators. The PacMan may simply not play this year at all, it means the other boxers will fight each other to get a shot at the veteran.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Fight in Fall

Errol Spence Jr. has said in recent interviews that he wants to fight Manny Pacquiao for many reasons including getting huge pay for the fight. But before the IBF/WBC welterweight champion can challenge PacMan, he will have to defend his title against Danny Garcia in this fall.

Breaking: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia is expected in the fall, per @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/VVScomE4xV pic.twitter.com/bOKauHasKl — The Athletic Boxing (@TheAthleticBOX) May 18, 2020

Garcia also confirmed the same on his Instagram live when he said he will fight Manny Pacquiao or Spence in the upcoming September, which will be fall to be more exact. While it is not clear that it guarantees a fight with the PacMan, the Filipino champ won’t accept a challenge from the loser and the new titleholder after Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia match can easily fight the Filipino champ.