Manny Pacquiao Next Match: Boxing Champ won’t Fight in Empty Arena due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Manny Pacquiao is all set to return in the boxing ring once again in the next few months. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed the majority of the sports events and it has made the return of Pacquiao a bit difficult. The boxing champ refused to fight without any spectators in the arena as he has a different idea. Here are more details on the next fight of Manny Pacquiao and how the empty arenas due to COVID-19 can affect the schedule.

Manny Pacquiao will not Fight without Audience

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the sports industry very badly as they gather a large number of people from all over the world. NBA 2019-20 season has been postponed, UEFA won’t have games in June, IPL has been postponed and other major sports have also been affected by the pandemic. Manny Pacquiao is all set to return with a July match timeline and the boxer will start his training in May as per his regular schedule.

Enjoying all the extra family time in quarantine. Love these people more than anything! pic.twitter.com/yBz65N8Pql — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) April 20, 2020

However, there is no chance that the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control in just a few weeks, which is why there are suggestions to hold boxing matches without live audiences, similar to WWE matches. While nothing has been decided yet, the boxing league could think on the matter as they can still have earnings from pay per view. When Pacquiao was asked about the matter he told, I don’t want to think about it and it never crossed his mind that boxing or other sports would have been held in a venue where there no people to cheer for the athletes and fighters.

Manny Pacquiao Next Fight Opponents

Manny Pacquiao is all set to have a fight before the end of July as it would fit his schedule as the Senator in the Philippines. The boxing champ starts his training a few months before in the United States but given the intensity of Coronavirus outbreak and public health crisis, it might not be possible this time.

The fans who are waiting to see Pacquiao back in the ring will have to be patient as the opponents will make it worth the wait. Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao has said that Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. are two of his top choices for the next fight and even both the fighters feels the same and are ready to fight the 41-year-old boxing legend.