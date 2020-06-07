Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford: Welterweight Champ will face the Filipino Legend after COVID-19 Crisis

Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford could be the next big fight that boxing fans will witness once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Most of the young welterweight champions are trying to get a fight with the Filipino legend and the reasons are obvious.

Terrence Crawford explains why he wants to fight with the PacMan and how it would impact his career. Floyd Mayweather has different advice for the younger champs trying to pick a fight with Manny Pacquiao, although everything will happen only after the Coronavirus outbreak is contained.

Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford Fight after Coronavirus Lockdown is Over

Terrence Crawford is currently the biggest name in the welterweight division and it makes sense to have Manny Pacquiao as his next opponent. Crawford at the age of 32, has three division titles and is also aware that fans are hoping to see him fight Errol Spence Jr. soon. However, Terry wants to fight Pacquiao, 41, first as soon as the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Crawford in a recent interview reveals that he has clear plans for his upcoming two matches. The reason why Pacquiao’s name is on the top of the list is that the Filipino athlete has become a politician and doesn’t have many years left in his boxing career. Manny Pacquiao has enough achievements in his early years that he will get his name in boxing’s Hall of Fame in the future. It is enough for Crawford to fight the PacMan and become the boxer who defeated the legend.

Top Rank’s CEO Bob Arum also supports the Manny Pacquiao vs Terrence Crawford fight and has even sent proposals to both camps for that. But the COVID-19 crisis has halted things for now and any match will be scheduled only after the virus is under control.

Flyod Mayweather on Young Boxers trying to fight Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is the top name on the list for the young boxers such as Errel Spence Jr, Terrence Crawford, Garcias, Mikey, Danny and others. Everyone is looking forward to the big paycheck and chance to defeat the PacMan, they want to become the boxer that won over the eight-division champion.

🗣️ Floyd Mayweather: "It's sad you hear guys, 'Oh, I wanna fight Manny Pacquiao.' Pacquiao's like 41. You young fighters chase each other, stop chasing this old man. If the opportunity presents itself, do what you gotta do. But let Pacquiao pick who he wanna fight." [@FightHype] pic.twitter.com/G68LpZN12C — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 12, 2020

Floyd Mayweather is not happy with this trend and has advised the young boxers not to chase the old man (Pacquiao). There are plenty of good opportunities that will come along their way and they need to work hard for that.