Marvel’s Avengers Game Pre-order and Early Access Details Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch on 4 September for Xbox One, PlayStaion 4, PC and Google Stadia. In preparation of the launch, Square Enix has started releasing some details. Here’s all you need to know.

A source reports that the company will release several info dumps till the game is launched. Anyone who wants and early access to the game can pre-order Marvel’s Avengers. However, it is a bit unclear as Square Enix clarified that the servers will only go live on 1 September and no specific time was mentioned.

Those who want to purchase the physical game will also have to download an 18GB day one patch. The digital version will include this patch along with the download. But it is not clear if the patch is of the same size. In order to initiate the download, players will need to connect to the internet at least once. If the players want to access the online multiplayer mode, then they will need a persistent internet connection.

Square Enix said that the patch includes several refinements and updates required for the game. It also includes localization files for bug fixes, dialogues, updates and turning from the beta weekends. Those players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition ($80) or PlayStation Store Exclusive Digital Edition ($70) will get an early access as early as 1 September to the game.

The company also explained the benefits of the Square Enix Member account. This will allow the players to access post launch content and also redeem promotional pre-launch codes. The content will also include missions, new heroes, regions and much more.

The players with the previous beta weekends participation will have an account affixed to their game profile.