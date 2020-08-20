Marvel’s Avengers Leaks: Characters and Story revealed in Datamine Leaks

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release later this year. The fans already know that the Marvel universe is not limited to Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor and Hulk.

The game’s beta access data mine suggests after the launch of the game, there will be an expansion in the playable characters list as well.

Playable Characters Roster to expand after launch?

After the launch of the beta access of the Marvel’s Avengers, the online posts have started making its rounds. According to the dataminer, there’s a long list of unannounced playable characters in the game.

The original posts are not available on Pastebin and Reddit. But reports have already gathered the superheroes’ names which may be added to the Marvel’s Avengers. Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel are also mong these superheroes names.

Other names mentioned in the report include Wasp, AntMan, Mar-Vell, Vision, Quake, Falcon, Kate Bishop, War Machine, Scarlet Witch She-Hulk and Mockingbird. However, there is no certainty that these names will actually be included in the actual playable characters list in the game. These were found in the beta access hidden files of Marvel’s Avengers.

Will these upcoming characters be accessible on all platforms?

Earlier, Spider Man was added to the playable characters for free. However, it was only available on PlayStation consoles. So, it would be hard to predict if these upcoming characters will be available on all platforms or not.

Marvel’s Avengers beta will be given open access on all platforms from 21-23 August. The preload will begin on Thursday at 9 p.m.