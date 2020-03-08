Matrix 4 Huge Neo Plot Spoilers Leaked ahead of Release Date

Matrix 4 leaked videos are coming out recently as the main cast has started filming on outdoor locations. Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity are back for more action sequences and can be seen chased by several agents in one of the leaked set videos. It also gives out huge Matrix 4 plot spoilers hinting the fate of Neo and other story details. Here is the full description of Matrix 4 set video and how it reveals plot spoilers for Neo and the Agents in the movie.

Matrix 4 Leaked Set Video Descriptions

Matrix 4 is filming currently in San Francisco where a few videos have been leaked online from the production set and it shows a big action sequence. It can be seen that multiple Agents are chasing Neo and Trinity through the streets in rain, which reminds us of the famous Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) and his duplication sequence. Neo and Trinity are running away on a bike where several agents are chasing them.

Kiana Reaves doing a walk-through in front of my building Getting ready to do the motorcycle chase #Matrix4 #matrix #keanureeves pic.twitter.com/TVszDN7A4w — SkyBobbyTv (@SkyBobbyTv1) March 2, 2020

On the set of matrix and they set these cars on fire #Matrix4 #matrix pic.twitter.com/yDRvjFdd82 — SkyBobbyTv (@SkyBobbyTv1) March 2, 2020

There is another video where Keanu Reeves is seen walking through the streets to understand how to film the action sequence. It should be noted that Reeves is having long hairs similar to John Wick style, which hints that Neo will sport a different look in Matrix 4. The action sequence is very intense and several cars were burned by the production crew, which means that Matrix 4 will have a lot of big action scenes.

Matrix 4 Plot Spoilers and Theories

Matrix 4 plot is currently kept as a secret but there are several theories out on the internet predicting the story of this sequel. One major theory says that Matrix 4 plot will be inspired by the books where Neo after becoming the One realizes that he will be needed in the future and hence uploads fragments of his avatar code in the machine so that he can come back in the system. The Matrix 4 release date is set as May 21, 2021, which is also the same date when John Wick 4 will come out in theaters.