Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Broke and Homeless after leaving Royal Palace?

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “broke and homeless”? One of the tabloids claimed that apparently, the royal couple is facing a lot of issues lately. Let’s check if it’s true.

Lavish Tastes and Lawsuits

The source claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion. Perry is allegedly getting disgruntled at the two as they attract a lot of unwanted attention to the neighborhood. An anonymous insider claimed that Perry is getting a lot of complaints from the neighbors as the entire neighborhood has become a hotbed of news crews since the royal couple moved in.

The source called the couple “couch surfers”. It is a bit unclear as to what the source is referring to. We already know that Markle has to pay $86,600 in legal fees for the lawsuit she filed against The Mail on Sunday. The tabloid is claiming that it is also one of the reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are broke.

Rumors Busted

PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sprawling $14.7M Santa Barbara estate https://t.co/pPn0y8INFJ pic.twitter.com/rByM12biFi — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 13, 2020

Truth be told, these stories are all made up and sham. In the first place, if the neighbors really want to complain, they can approach the police directly. Secondly, Meghan Markle was paid $50,000 per episode of Suits and the legal fees won’t be an issue for the Duchess of Sussex.

The couple owns several enterprises and money has never been an issue for them. The couple is living in a private community and the only nuisance is the tabloid drones flying overhead. The story is completely false.