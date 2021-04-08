Meghan Markle to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to some tabloids. Apparently, she’s doing everything she can to land a supporting role in a Captain Britain movie.

Meghan Markle To Play A Superhero?

Markle has ordered her agent to get her a superhero role. The Suits star has already done voice work for Disney in Penguins, so stepping into the MCU wouldn’t be out of the question. Comic and royal fans speculate on what role the Duchess of Sussex could be in line for. One possibility would be Roma, a supporting role in an upcoming Captain Britain movie.

This story originally came out last year. Markle’s head was photoshopped onto Scarlett Johannson’s body and presented along. This is nothing more than a silly rumor. Gossip columns just want to depict that Markle helping Captain Britain would be ironic.

As a matter of fact, no Captain Britain movie was announced in the first place. Marvel is working on about 50,000 projects right now, but Captain Britain has yet to be announced as one of them. Plenty of fans are speculating on when the character will join the MCU, but it’s only speculation for now.

Truth Behind The Story

In the intervening year, Markle’s actual intentions have been made clear. She and Prince Harry have signed an elaborate Netflix deal and also landed a podcast deal. She’s also pregnant with a baby girl. Contrary to this report, she’s hardly desperate for work.

There was also a story that Markle was planning a comeback with Reese Witherspoon, but then it died down. Additionally, Markle was allegedly threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary. but that’s not on the cards, either.

Landing a major role in an MCU movie is appealing to nearly every actor in Hollywood, but Markle is simply not focused on acting right now. She and Prince Harry are producers who are carving out their own life. This Captain Britain story was completely fabricated.