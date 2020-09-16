Meghan Markle Netflix Rumors: Princess Diana Documentary will be a Threat to the Royal Family

Meghan Markle planning on a documentary on the life of Princess Diana? Is the Royal Family feeling threatened?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry founded a yet-to-be-named production company. They then signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Reportedly, she is planning on using this deal to make a documentary on Princess Diana. By doing that, she would be angering the Royal Family, especially Prince William.

Prince William is supposedly making plans to stop her. Either the Royal Family will offer Markle a payout more lucrative than the Netflix deal. Or the Royals could go the legal route. And if all else fails then Prince William could claim he is the heir to all of Princess Diana’s belongings and block the production of the documentary. The payout allegedly could be at least $75 million more than the Netflix paycheck.

A statue of the late Princess Diana has been commissioned by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. It will be installed on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. The statue will be placed in a garden at Kensington Palace next year.

Prince William and Prince Harry made the announcement in a joint statement. So the Dukes of both Sussex and Cambridge are publicly in agreement on how to honour Princess Diana’s legacy.

Prince Harry is supposedly being urged to get a separate Netflix musical, not associated with himself or Meghan, but about his mother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have only just started working with Netflix. Any upcoming projects are yet to be announced. Prince Harry and Prince William have already worked on a documentary together, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (2017). It’s unlikely that another one would be made.

As Emma Corrin prepares to play the royal icon in the much-anticipated fourth season of #TheCrown, we look back on the style evolution of #PrincessDiana.https://t.co/WmgvXkCkxQ — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 8, 2020

Princess Diana’s story is, however, featured in season four of The Crown. And unfortunately for them, her sons – Princes Harry and Prince William – are constantly in news.