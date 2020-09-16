Meghan Markle Netflix Rumors: Princess Diana Documentary will be a Threat to the Royal Family

Meghan Markle planning on a documentary on the life of Princess Diana? Is the Royal Family feeling threatened?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry founded a yet-to-be-named production company. They then signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Reportedly, she is planning on using this deal to make a documentary on Princess Diana. By doing that, she would be angering the Royal Family, especially Prince William.
Prince William is supposedly making plans to stop her. Either the Royal Family will offer Markle a payout more lucrative than the Netflix deal. Or the Royals could go the legal route. And if all else fails then Prince William could claim he is the heir to all of Princess Diana’s belongings and block the production of the documentary. The payout allegedly could be at least $75 million more than the Netflix paycheck.
A statue of the late Princess Diana has been commissioned by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. It will be installed on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. The statue will be placed in a garden at Kensington Palace next year.
Prince William and Prince Harry made the announcement in a joint statement. So the Dukes of both Sussex and Cambridge are publicly in agreement on how to honour Princess Diana’s legacy.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
Prince Harry is supposedly being urged to get a separate Netflix musical, not associated with himself or Meghan, but about his mother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have only just started working with Netflix. Any upcoming projects are yet to be announced. Prince Harry and Prince William have already worked on a documentary together, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (2017). It’s unlikely that another one would be made.
As Emma Corrin prepares to play the royal icon in the much-anticipated fourth season of #TheCrown, we look back on the style evolution of #PrincessDiana.https://t.co/WmgvXkCkxQ
— VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 8, 2020
Princess Diana’s story is, however, featured in season four of The Crown. And unfortunately for them, her sons – Princes Harry and Prince William – are constantly in news.