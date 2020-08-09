Meghan Markle News: Duchess of Sussex hides real age?

Recently, Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday in their new estate in the United States. Reports also claimed that she wanted to make it a private affair alongside her family.

This birthday of hers seemed quite different from her previous birthdays, as she did not invite any of her pals. Instead, she spent some quality time with her family.

Did Markle wish for a secret celebration?

An insider claimed how Markle and rest of the family celebrated her special day. The source also mentioned that Prince Harry cooked a three-course dinner for her other half with the assistance of his mother-in-law.

During the daytime, the couple spend some quality time with their family. But later, they managed to get some time together.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex! 💕 pic.twitter.com/MhVK3PFdei — ESSENCE (@Essence) August 4, 2020

Prince Harry also arranged a massive chocolate cake with icing sugar covering. She received a specially designed necklace and a Framed photo of them, as a birthday present.

British Royals also sent their greetings and warm wishes

Other members of the Royal Family wished her a “very happy birthday” by the mode of their social media handles, posted pictures of Meghan Markle with their sweet and warm messages.

Happy Birthday to THIS RAY OF ABSOLUTE SUNSHINE… 🌞 Meghan Markle is 39 today!! 📸: Chris Jackson/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/LMCgEYEhma — Magic 94-9 (@magic949) August 4, 2020

Is Meghan trying to hide her real age?

Recently, many comments on Meghan Markle’s birthday post a question of similar interest. The majority of these fans believe that she is hiding her real age.

Netizens claimed that she does not look 39. One netizen also commented that she looked 47-years-old. Although there is no official confirmation whether she did it or not. But earlier, she revealed that she is not comfortable with her age.