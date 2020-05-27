Melania Trump has very good relations with Ivanka Trump, despite being the second wife of US President Donald Trump. Melania is currently the first lady of the White House and also a stepmother to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. She also has a 14-year old kid with Donald Trump named Barron Trump who is the youngest in the family.

Many of the news reports have claimed that Melania doesn’t have good relations with her step-children, especially with Ivanka as there are pictures of the two with very icy expressions. However, it is not true at all, Melania and Ivanka Trump share a very good bonding and as per some of the body language experts, Ivanka admires and mimics her stepmother.

Melania and Ivanka in the Trump Family

Melania Trump is said to have very good relations with all her stepchildren expect Ivanka due to certain reasons. Since Ivanka is also a personal advisor to US President Donald Trump and is often photographed in pubic with Melania, the public and media have begun to dissent on their relationship. Everyone thinks that Melania and Ivanka hate each other as most of the body language experts have different opinions on them.

Stephanie Grisham, the FLOTUS spokesperson said that Mrs. Trump and Ivanka have always shared a close relationship after the public called that they are frosty with each other. Judi James, another body language expert claims that Ivanka looks up to her stepmother and even copies her dressing style. Melania Trump has always been a model and has a red carpet style, the first lady is always showing glamour and this is something Donald Trump’s daughter Ivana is trying to imitate.

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Bonding and Connection

Ivanka Trump is said to be mimicking her stepmom Melania Trump as she admires her glamorous personality very much. It also suggests that Melania and Ivanka have very good relations with each other and share a special bonding. Ivanka respects and tries to copy Melania, which shows that they have problems and treat each other like a real family.