Michael Strahan begged Kelly Ripa to return to ‘Live With Kelly and Michael’

Rumors have it that Kelly Ripa is not getting along with her fellow co-hosts. Michael Strahan is the one in particular that Ripa cannot stand at all. The two co-hosted the talk show Live with Kelly and Michael for 4 years from 2012 – 2016.

Strahan solely hosted Good Morning America after his departure from the talk show with Kelly. This sparked rumors about the two and the tabloids speculated that they both are having a tough time in their relationship. Let’s get to the truth of the matter.

Michael Strahan Explained Why He Left "Live With Kelly And Michael" And Spoke About Tension With Kelly Ripa https://t.co/IbTq8Loh1w — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 29, 2020

Awkward Emmys Run-In

Strahan and Ripa had an awkward run-in at the Emmy Awards in April 2018. It was claimed that Ripa was avoiding Strahan as she and her new co-host were nominated. But these rumors were busted when a representative for Ripa clarified that the host won’t be present at the award ceremony. Since 2003, Ripa has not been attending the annual award ceremony. So there was nothing to discuss about the awkward meeting of Strahan and Ripa.

Michael wanted to get back

Allegedly, Strahan wanted to return and even begged Ripa to take him back. he deeply regretted leaving the talk show Live with Kelly and Michael. He was only the ‘third banana’ on the other show Good Morning America. Sources also claimed that Strahan was working on a strategy with his team in order to approach Ripa.

However, these rumors were busted when checked with a more reliable source. Further, Strahan was happy to leave the show and had no plans of returning.