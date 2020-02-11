Microsoft Surface Book 3 Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Laptop to have Core i7 Intel Ice Lake Processor

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is in works as per the recent leaks and it has been two years since the last model of the laptop was released. There are a lot of other hints indicating that Surface Book 3 will be coming soon in the markets with a lot of improved specs.

There’s some pretty tasty discounts on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 at the moment… almost tempted, given the 15in has quite a decent set of specs. Oh, also, obviously means there’s a Surface Book 3 on the horizon. — Ian Betteridge 🇪🇺 (@ianbetteridge) February 2, 2020

As per the leaker @_rogame, there are multiple configurations for the benchmark gadget and both models could be the Microsoft Surface Book 3 laptop. It is said that the upcoming Microsoft Surface device will have Core i7 Intel Ice Lake processor chipset. Here are more details on the leaked specs and rumors of Microsoft Surface Book 3 along with the possible release date and price.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Tech Specs and Rumors

Microsoft Surface Book 3 model leaked 1st benchmark is said to have Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 as its processor. Meanwhile in the second Surface Book 3 benchmark, the same processor is paired with a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q as its video card configuration. Both the configurations of Microsoft Surface Book 3 uses Intel Core i7-1065G7 ( Intel Ice Lake chip) as the main processor chipset.

While there is another model that uses even a better and more advanced processor than anIce Lake chip in terms of performance. There are so many reasons to believe that the leaked configurations belong to Surface Book 3 as Microsoft is listed as the vendor and also Surface Book is the only laptop series that uses a low-powered mobile processor and a dedicated GPU (dGPU). The Surface Book 3 will be an upgrade over the previous Microsoft models using the 8th-Gen Intel Core processors.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Release Date and Price

Microsoft Surface Book 3 release date is not mentioned in any of the leaks, but it has high chances of coming out in the next few months. As per some reports, Microsoft Surface Book 3 could have a price of around $1200 to $2500 depending on the variant with a 2020 launch date possible.