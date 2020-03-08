Microsoft Surface Go 2 is the most unique product that will launch this year as the tech giant have big plans for 2020. The Surface Duo and Surface Neo have been getting a lot of attention as they are dual-screen device, but Surface Go 2 could be the game-changer. The first Surface Go was launched in 2018 as a cheaper alternative to Surface Pro and Surface Laptop series which despite not being much powerful, was decent in normal tasks such as browsing, email, music, Office 365, social media and video playback.

The best part of the Surface Go series was that it was waterproofing and had a bonded screen, making it perfect to use in factory floors, point-of-sale device and field documentation tool. But the tablet had storage and computing power shortage which is why Microsoft is upgrading the model. Here are more details on Microsoft Surface Go 2 release date, price, specs, features, storage, variants, and other rumors.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Specs, Features and Variants

Surface Go 2 will have powerful specs as compared to the first model and will come in two variants. Both the variants of Surface Go 2 will feature Intel’s Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The main difference between the Surface Go models will be connectivity options, where one is Wi-Fi only and the other is LTE + Wi-Fi.

The Core m3-8100Y CPU will make the Surface Go 2 as much powerful machine and allow better functioning for large applications. As for the design changes, Microsoft has kept it the same with a 10-inch display, thick bezels, and the same magnesium-alloy body finish.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Release Date and Price

Microsoft Surface Go 2 is the answer to Apple iPad and it seems that the tech giant is introducing new products similar to MacBooks, iPad Pro and more. Every new product unveiled from Microsoft will be launched to the public this year and the Surface Go 2 could release around Spring 2020. It is also expected that there won’t be much of a price increase and Microsoft Surface Go 2 should be available starting from $399.