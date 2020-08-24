Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth News: Cyrus opens up about her doomed marriage

Miley Cyrus is eager to talk about her unhappy relationship with Cody Simpson and Liam Hemsworth in her new tell-all.

The source said,

All the lies, why she thought her marriage to Liam was doomed from the start, allegations of affairs, her same- sex romances and her breakup with Cody… nothing is off- limits.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus split

Earlier this month, the two astonished their fans when the former made their split official. The pair dated for 10 months. But the more shocking thing was Miley’s declaration that she’s not going to date men anymore. The source claimed that she has dating women again.

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Cody Simpson split and says former couple are taking time apart to ‘work’ on themselves https://t.co/huyXtaNqdO — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) August 14, 2020

The singer before dating Cody Simpson dated Katilynn Carter. But their relationship lasted only for two months.

Simpson knew his ex-girlfriend wanted him to leave her

A tabloid claimed that Cody knew that Miley wanted him to leave her, that’s what he did. The source said,

He wasn’t being malicious and didn’t want to be the one who did the dumping – he genuinely cares who about her.

The source claimed that Miley struggled more after her split with Liam Hemsworth. The singer also told her fans that she and Simpson are still great friends and can be spotted together at a pizza joint.

The source said that Miley’s family and friend warned her that traditional marriage was a recipe to tradegy. She was aware that she and Hemsworth were finished, but shewanted to learn it the hard way.

According to tabloid, her dad will also be one of the topics of her show. However, one should not blindly believe these rumors made by the sources, Miley Cyrus isn’t doing a tell-all soon.