Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Breakup is a Ploy to promote ‘Midnight Sky’ Song

According to a tabloid, Miley Cyrus is getting exposure for her new album using her split from Cody Simpson. Let’s check if it’s true.

Breakup has become a Promo Material?

Woman’s Day article titled ‘Miley Cashes In On Another Breakup’ claims that the singer. Miley’s fans know that the pop singer pours her heart into her songs. But is she using her breakup to get more attention for her albums?

miley cyrus and cody simpson dancing to hallucinate by dua lipa pic.twitter.com/7Ej6CczTxF — ًgian (@lgbtdlipa) July 9, 2020

Sources claim that Miley’s recent single Midnight Sky points towards ex Simpson. Apparently, Simpson is very angry about it. Even though Simpson too got a career boost out of this publicity stunt, he was hurt. Simpson felt that his relationship with Cyrus was more than just an opportunity for promotion of an album.

Another anonymous source claims that Cyrus has always treated people around her as some ‘material’ for her songs.

Miley’s Personal Life Truth

The timings seem a little off, but it sounds strange that Miley with do such a thing. Cyrus explained that the single Midnight Sky was about her divorce Liam Hemsworth. In an interview, Cyrus said,

You never know who you’re going to evolve to be and who they’re going to evolve to be. So I think that we, especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainized when ‘forever’ doesn’t happen.

This tabloid has secrets several false rumors about Cyrus in the past as well. So clearly, it cannot be trusted. It earlier claimed that Simpson was cheating on Cyrus referring to some pictures. This rumor was also busted as there was nothing going on.