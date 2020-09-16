Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Rumors: Miley Losing her Control after Breakup

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break up hitting the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker hard?
Miley Cyrus has always been on a wilder side. So it comes as no surprise when she stripped down to her underwear during the performance of her new song “Midnight Sky”. The first single from her new album that Cyrus released, hours after the news of her split with Cody Simpson hit the media.
Onlookers suggest that the 27-year old superstar is clearly acting out as an after effect of the break-up. Apparently, the pop star still hasn’t come to terms with her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last year.
Both the splits have taken a heavy toll on “Hannah Montana” star’s recent behaviour, which includes posting scantily clad photos of herself on her Instagram. Judgements demonstrate that all these are indications that Miley Cyrus, who has acted in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror, has once again entered a turbulent phase of life.
Fans who have always followed her, know that Cyrus doesn’t use these ways as an outlet after the end of a relationship. But instead, she has always been comfortable in her own skin and she has never had any problem showing some of it, before, after or during any of her relationships.
The popular singer is releasing her new music album She is Miley Cyrus, recently performed at the VMAs, and was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Hence, none of the ‘going off the rails’ claims is true because Cyrus, who also covered Dolly Parton’s Jolene, is evidently doing great professionally.
Today on the podcast – the great and powerful @mileycyrus! I had a great time talking to her and wearing @davidchoe’s shirt! Available today on spotify and everywhere podcasts are played. Enjoy! https://t.co/xHTJHgSd2p
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 2, 2020
Cyrus, who is also called the kween of tattoos, has spoken on what she is looking for in her future relationships.
During an appearance on the podcast ‘Call Me Daddy’ on Barstool Sports, Miley revealed: “One of the things that’s important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, I like people taking care of themselves. I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you. I’m like super into, like, clean eating. I mean, people taking care of themselves. I knew that the place to meet my next partner was not going to be at like a f–king Burger King. If clean eating and self-maintenance are going to be important – I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather.”