Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Rumors: Miley Losing her Control after Breakup

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break up hitting the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker hard?

Miley Cyrus has always been on a wilder side. So it comes as no surprise when she stripped down to her underwear during the performance of her new song “Midnight Sky”. The first single from her new album that Cyrus released, hours after the news of her split with Cody Simpson hit the media.

Onlookers suggest that the 27-year old superstar is clearly acting out as an after effect of the break-up. Apparently, the pop star still hasn’t come to terms with her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last year.

Both the splits have taken a heavy toll on “Hannah Montana” star’s recent behaviour, which includes posting scantily clad photos of herself on her Instagram. Judgements demonstrate that all these are indications that Miley Cyrus, who has acted in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror, has once again entered a turbulent phase of life.

Fans who have always followed her, know that Cyrus doesn’t use these ways as an outlet after the end of a relationship. But instead, she has always been comfortable in her own skin and she has never had any problem showing some of it, before, after or during any of her relationships.