Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Engagement Rumors: Couple is Doing Breakup Drama before Marriage

Recently, an article claimed that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have got engaged and were planning a small ceremony at home.

Miley Cyrus is ready to walk down the same path again?

According to sources, Cyrus is giving marriage another shot.The tabloid claims that the singer got engaged to Cody after she got seprated from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split After 10 Months of Dating​ https://t.co/1a3KKkewpz — People (@people) August 13, 2020

The insider says “Everyone thought Miley could be put off from marriage after Liam, but it’s not the case. In fact, she sees their divorce as a learning experience.”

The unnamed insider insider claims that Miley learnt a lesson from her first marriage and know she knows the right guy for herself.

BREAKING NEWS: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly split! 😢 https://t.co/w61FKkIr3w — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 13, 2020

The pair started dating last year in October, just after two months of getting separated with Liam Hemsworth. The source also predicted the place where the wedding is going to be held.

The unnamed source said “They want to keep it simple, with only a few close friends and family members.”

Reality behind Miley and Cody’s relationship

Recently, it was reported that Cyrus and Simpson are breaking up. A reputed source confirmed the news and also shared a quote from the singer who spoke about her recent break up.

“Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and were individually working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.”

The tabloid again get it wrong

Honestly, fans are not surprised by the sources fake claims made on Miley Cyrus’s relationships. Earlier this year, the reputed source debunked the claim that Miley’s friends were encouraging her to dump Cody.

The source close to Cyrus confirmed that there was nothing true about this claims.