Miley Cyrus On Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Wrecking Ball” Singer Surprised By How Many Tattoos She Has On Her Body

Miley Cyrus is still in the process of getting to know herself. Ever since she left her Disney Channel days behind, the Hannah Montana star became infamous for her unconventional approach to life, in general. But also for her style in particular, which includes her tattoos.

Miley Cyrus Appeared On Jimmy Kimmel’s Talk Show

The 28-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. And learned a little something about herself, i.e., the number of tattoos on her body. When playing a game of Miley Cyrus-based trivia with a superfan, she was asked how many tattoos she has. The fan incorrectly guessed 27 before Cyrus said, “I have no idea.”

“How do we know this and you don’t?” Kimmel asked. To which, the Midnight Sky singer replied–

“Because you, probably, are much more coherent when I am getting these tattoos than I am.”

The late-night host then revealed that Cyrus has 74 tattoos on her body, causing her jaw to drop.

“Huh?” she exclaimed.

Her tattoos came up earlier in the game when Cyrus and her fan were asked what is inked onto her ribcage. Cyrus explained that she has a dreamcatcher tattooed on her side before giving the audience a brief glimpse.

Talks About Her Iconic Hairdo

During her visit to the show, the star also addressed another now-iconic look of hers, revealing that her mullet came about because she had no other choice. Cyrus shared–

“All of us have had to adjust [to the pandemic], a lot of things shutting down, keeping up from doing our standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me.”

When her bangs began to get too long, Cyrus turned to her mother, Tish. Miley remembered–

“She said, ‘Well, I can cut your hair but I only know how to do one hairstyle and I’ve been doing it since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers.’ All my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and I needed it.”

Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, became known for his mullet during the height of his country music career. The singer even joked–