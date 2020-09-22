Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter Rumors: Singer Planned To Buy A ‘Love Nest’ With Ex?

Miley Cyrus had a brief romance with former lifestyle blogger Kaitlynn Carter last year. Around the time, a rumour went around that the two were looking for a “love nest.”

Cyrus and Carter sparked romance rumours shortly after the pop star’s breakup news. Photos surfaced showing the two locking lips in Italy. The two were seen cozying up by the pool at the Il Sereno Hotel, wearing bikinis, and packing on the PDA under the sun. Since then, they’ve been seen out together from L.A. to NYC, but they hadn’t publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Kaitlynn Carter Said She "Changed How She Lived Her Life" After Her Breakup With Miley Cyrus https://t.co/4ne3TjM2ad — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 19, 2020

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Love Shack

Reportedly Cyrus and Carter were taking their relationship to the next level and looking for a home together. Following their respective break-ups from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, Miley and Kaitlynn were supposedly looking for a haven in either Malibu or Hidden Hills. And money was not an issue for the two as they were looking to spend at least $8 million on a dream home.

The two were residing at Carter’s home in West Hollywood but wanted to expand their space. Carter’s residence was “nice” but “small,” and they had to find a bigger house soon. Allegedly they needed a place where they could start fresh, with a lot of space for all of Miley’s animals.

Before Cyrus and Carter ignited dating rumours during their joint Italian vacay, they both announced their separations from their husbands. Cyrus, Hemsworth, Carter, and Jenner were all friends before their respective breakups, according to Entertainment Tonight.