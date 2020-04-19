Modern Family Spin-Off Updates: Will the Family Members come back after Season 11 Ending?

Modern Family spin-off series could soon be a possibility after the show ended with Season 11. Fans are heartbroken after saying goodbye to their favorite characters and they want more of the crazy family together. The Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker will always stay in our memories as the eleven seasons of Modern Family will be rewatched again and again.

Although, there are high chances that some of the family reunites for a Modern Family spin-off as the show is too popular to not continue. Here are more details on the “Modern Family” spin-off and how it can continue after the Season 11 emotional ending.

Modern Family Season 11 Ending and Spin-Off Possibilities

Modern Family Season 11 ended on an emotional note where all the family members parted ways and moved to different locations. Here is the latest update on every family member after the season finale episode and it might contain major spoilers.

Mitchell and Cam: The couple has shifted to Missouri with some new family members and their former home is occupied by Haley, Dylan and their twins.

Modern Family Spin-off or Season 12

Modern Family Co-Creator Christopher Lloyd has hinted that some of the cast members can come together for a new project. It might take a year from now but there are plans for a Modern Family spin-off showing the present lives of some of the characters.

Haley and Dylan are still living in the same house so it could be possible that a future show will show their everyday lives. While the rumors about Modern Family Season 12 don’t have much weight, a spin-off show could easily be possible.